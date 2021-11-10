Puma EFL match ball. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Blackpool's intriguing ranking alongside Bristol City & Birmingham City in Championship's most wasteful finishers

Blackpool have enjoyed a a fairly decent start to their Championship campaign.

By Jason Jones
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 12:41 pm

The Seasiders currently sit 10th in the second tier, just one point off the play-offs and have won seven of their opening 17 matches.

As the old adage goes, goals win you games, but in that respect, Blackpool have struggled a little, registering 19 strikes so far.

But how much better could they be doing in front of goal?

We’ve taken a look at every Championship side's total shots tally, as well as their total number of goals scored, to determine their conversion rate so far this term.

Which clubs have been the most ruthless when it counts in 2021/22, and who has been the most wasteful? We’ve got all the answers right here.

*All data from Transfermarkt.

1. Bournemouth

Actual league position: 1st Total shots: 245 Goals: 31 Shot conversion rate: 12.7% (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Photo: Mike Hewitt

2. Fulham

Actual league position: 2nd Total shots: 365 Goals: 44 Shot conversion rate: 12.1% (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Photo: Andrew Redington

3. Blackburn Rovers

Actual League Position: 7th Total shots: 235 Goals: 28 Shot conversion rate: 11.9% (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Photo: Cameron Smith

4. Reading

Actual League Position: 16th Total shots: 214 Goals: 22 Shot conversion rate: 10.3% (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Photo: Richard Heathcote

