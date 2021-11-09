Blackpool's fringe players to get the chance to stake their claim in Lancashire Senior Cup clash against Everton

But there’s still a chance for some of Pool’s fringe players to impress in a Lancashire Senior Cup tie, which takes place later today.

The Seasiders make the trip to Everton for their quarter-final clash.

It comes after they overcame Fleetwood Town 3-0 in the first round, goals coming from Sonny Carey (2) and Oliver Sarkic.

On that occasion, Pool’s side included the likes of James Husband, Daniel Gretarsson, Demetri Mitchell and Gary Madine.

These encounters usually present an opportunity for fringe players in need of minutes to get a runout or players on their way back from injury to step up their recoveries.

The Toffees, meanwhile, secured their passage into the next round with a 2-1 win over Morecambe.

Neil Critchley will get a chance to take a look at some of Blackpool's fringe players today

Ellis Simms, who recently returned to training with Rafa Benitez’s first team after suffering what appears to be another knock, could feature.

For Pool, the likes of Stuart Moore, Oliver Casey and Callum Connolly will all be looking to get some much-needed minutes under their belt.

A kick-off time for the game, which is being played behind closed doors, has yet to be publicly confirmed. But it's understood it will get underway early this evening.

Elsewhere in the Lancashire Senior Cup, Preston North End take on Liverpool and Wigan Athletic face Accrington Stanley.

The fourth quarter-final is yet to be confirmed, with some sides still waiting to play their first round ties.

Blackburn Rovers won last year’s competition for the second year running with a 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic.