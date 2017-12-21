Blackpool youth team's FA Youth Cup win 'outstanding', says Bowyer

Gary Bowyer says he was "absolutely buzzing" after Blackpool's youth team got past West Ham United to make it into the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Emil Jaaskelainen scored the only goal of the game on Friday night in a dramatic final 15 minutes which also saw the hosts reduced to ten men while both sides also missed penalties.

Blackpool will now face Southampton at home in the fourth round.

“It was an outstanding win, we were absolutely buzzing," Bowyer said.

“If you had seen the staff we were sat in our hotel at Shrewsbury following it on the Twitter page.

“Roache gave us a fright when he missed his penalty because we’ve seen him take penalties week in, week out and we’ve seen him do it for the first team.

“So we were hoping he would make it 2-0 and give us a bit of relief.

“But for our club to go and do that against a Category One team, it’s a phenomenal effort.

“I’m delighted they’ve now got a home tie against a wonderful academy in Southampton that have produced all the players they have.

“They do things the right way.

"It will be a hell of a challenge for us again but with the spirit and character we’ve got, I don’t see why we can’t repeat it.”

The game against Southampton will take place on Tuesday, January 16.

The match will be played at Bloomfield Road, kick-off 7pm, and admission will be priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.