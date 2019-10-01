Blackpool youngster receives international call-up for Under-21 Euro qualifiers

Blackpool youngster Sean Graham has been named in Northern Ireland's Under-21 squad for their forthcoming double header.

The defender, who is currently out on loan at Larne, features in Ian Barraclough's squad for the first time.

Northern Ireland Under-21s face Denmark in Aalborg on Thursday, October 10, before travelling to Romania the following Monday.

Both games are part of their Euro qualifying campaign.

Graham, 18, recently signed a new one-year deal with Blackpool, with an option to extend for a further year.

He has been a regular for Blackpool's youth team in recent years.