Blackpool XI to take on Squires Gate in pre-season friendly following Southport cancellation

A Blackpool XI will take on Squires Gate next week after their scheduled pre-season friendly against Southport was cancelled.

READ MORE: Blackpool fans' favourite Charlie Adam keen to resolve future quickly



The Seasiders were originally expected to make the trip to Haig Avenue, however the fixture was scrapped due to concerns over the non-league side's pitch.

Southport have recently re-laid their pitch and, having taken advice from a pitch consultant, decided it would be too soon to play a game on the new surface.

The Sandgrounders were also forced to cancel a friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

Pool will now make the short trip to the Brian Addison Stadium where they will take on Andy Clarkson's men on Tuesday night, with the game kicking off at the earlier time of 7pm.

Pool's team will be largely made up of youth team players.

The Seasiders continue their pre-season preparations this weekend with a double header on Saturday against Barrow and Altrincham respectively.

Simon Grayson is expected to lead the team at Barrow while first-team coach Ian Dawes will take charge of the game at Altrincham.

Pool play their one and only home friendly of the summer the following weekend, when they welcome Blackburn to Bloomfield Road.

A team of youngsters will take on Longridge Town the following day.