Blackpool wrap up loan signing of Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen

Blackpool have bolstered their attacking options with the loan signing of Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen on a deal until the end of the season.

The forward moves to Bloomfield Road having netted 19 goals for Newcastle’s development side this season.

The 19-year-old was last week in Mexico playing for Denmark U21s where he scored on his international debut in their 1-0 win against the Central American outfit.

He followed that up with a second goal as Denmark fell to a 2-1 defeat to the same team three days later during their training camp in Mexico City.

Sørensen – the youngest player in Denmark’s U21 side – will hope his impressive start to his international career will have brought him into contention for this summer’s European Under-21 Championships.

Terry McPhillips will be hoping his goal-shy Blackpool side, who once again fail to hit the target at the weekend, will be boosted by Sorensen’s arrival with the Seasiders only managing to net once in their last five games.