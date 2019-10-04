Blackpool winger Sean Scannell enjoys being beside the seaside

Fresh from scoring his first goal for Blackpool, Sean Scannell says he’s loving his time on the Fylde coast.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring in last week’s crucial 2-1 win against Lincoln City, producing a clinical finish on what was his first league start.

Scannell, who made the move to Bloomfield Road from Bradford City at the end of August, says he’s enjoying life with his new club.

“I’m loving it, it’s been good,” he said.

“The players have been great with me and now I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season.

“We’ve played really well this season, we look dangerous and we look like we can score at any time.”

Scannell will be aiming to keep his side in the starting line-up for Monday night’s televised clash against Bolton Wanderers.

The Seasiders make the short trip to the University of Bolton Stadium, looking to pick up a second straight win.

“Everyone is buzzing and everyone is happy,” the winger added.

“We’ve got a free week before we play Bolton on the Monday night and that should serve us well.

“I don’t remember the last time I played in front of the TV cameras so it should be good, I’m looking forward to it.”