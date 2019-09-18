Blackpool winger extends loan spell with National League side Wrexham

Blackpool winger Ben Tollitt has extended his loan spell with National League side Wrexham.

The 24-year-old, who initially joined Wrexham on a month-long loan deal, will now remain with the club until January.

Tollitt has made six appearances since returning to the Racecourse Ground.

“Already this loan has been done better than last season, where I could only do month-to-month, which was frustrating,” he said.

“This one allows me to stay for longer periods, which I’m happy about," Tollitt said.

"I said from the start, if I’m not going to be playing at Blackpool this is one of the places I’d want to come back to so I’m happy.”

Wrexham have endured a difficult start to the campaign and, despite being widely tipped to compete for promotion, the Welsh side sit in 19th place.

“You’ve got to look at yourself individually and say that some of my performances have been okay and I’ve affected the game positively," Tollitt added.

"But then there are games like Saturday where as a team and personally it wasn’t good enough.

“I’ve now got another three months or so to put that right; hopefully starting from now I can start getting back to what I was last season and hopefully that can help Wrexham.

“I’m honest. First, I’m a football fan and I won’t shy away. I’ll be honest about my own game all the time and say, for example, on Saturday I wasn’t at it. I don’t think we have been as a team.

“All you can think of is, it’s gone now and you’ve got to try your best to never let it happen again.”

The winger only arrived at Bloomfield Road at the end of June, signing on a free transfer from Tranmere Rovers.

But two months later, and without making a competitive appearance under Simon Grayson, Tollitt made the move back to Wrexham.

He previously enjoyed a spell there last season, scoring four times in 13 appearances.