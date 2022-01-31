Blackpool winger Bez Lubala heads out on loan after being cleared of rape allegations

The 24-year-old now has the opportunity to get his life back on track after recently being cleared of rape allegations.

Lubala was found not guilty in court last week following a trial in Brighton.The allegation related to an incident in September 2019 while he played for Crawley Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old would sign for the Seasiders a year later, with the club unaware of the allegations made against him.

Lubala, who hasn’t played for Blackpool since February 2021, will spend the remainder of the season at the Sixfields Stadium.

"We feel Bez is a good signing for us, his ability and attributes fit the profile we are looking for," Cobblers boss Jon Brady said.

"He has a strong relationship with Colin Calderwood from Colin's time at Blackpool so we know all about Bez and he knows all about us and we are delighted he is joining us.

Lubala is now focused on getting his career back on track

"He has shown tremendous strength of character in what has been a difficult year for him and his family but that is all behind him now, and he is hungry, determined and ambitious to kick on from here and we are delighted to have him on board.

"He had a really good spell at Crawley with plenty of goals and assists in League Two and has a lot of pace and is a threat.

"There was a lot of interest in Bez from a number of clubs at both this and higher levels and we are really pleased to welcome him to Sixfields."