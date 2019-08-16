Blackpool will provide our toughest test so far says Oxford boss Karl Robinson

Karl Robinson says he will be facing one of the best managers in League One in Simon Grayson this weekend when his Oxford United side take on Blackpool.

Oxford make the long trip to Bloomfield Road on the back of an impressive start to the new campaign, taking four points from their opening two league games.

They opened their account with a creditable 1-1 draw against Sunderland before following that up with a hard-earned 1-0 win at home to fellow promotion candidates Peterborough United.

Oxford produced the same result against the same side in their Carabao Cup first round tie in midweek.

However, Robinson believes this weekend's clash against table-topping Blackpool will be the toughest test they've faced so far.

He said: “When you watch their team you can see they’ve been coached in a way where there’s perfect rotations and there are areas they hit which they flood and make it difficult.

"There’s no getting away from the fact you’re coming up against one of the better managers (in League One).

"You know how hard it’s going to be, but equally with the personality of the staff at Blackpool you also know the players will be fighting for them and each other.

"We’re under no illusions how difficult it’s going to be, arguably our most difficult from our first three games because of the results they’ve picked up.

"But we’ve got to make sure we do our best.”

Oxford are sweating over the fitness of winger Tariqe Fosu, who has a hamstring complaint.

Were the 23-year-old to miss out, he's likely to be replaced by summer signing Anthony Forde, who has recently made the move from Rotherham United.

The U's will definitely be without winger Malachi Napa, who broke his leg in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win against Peterborough.

Meanwhile Saturday is likely to come too soon for recent loan signing and former Seasider Dan Agyei, having not seen much action in pre-season with his parent club Burnley.