Blackpool will be ready despite Carabao Cup exploits against Arsenal, says Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke

Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke doesn’t expect Blackpool’s midweek Carabao Cup efforts against Arsenal to affect their performance this Saturday.

The Seasiders get back to league action tomorrow afternoon as they welcome Darrell Clarke’s struggling side to Bloomfield Road.

It comes after they pushed the Premier League Gunners all the way on Wednesday night, coming within a whisker of forcing a penalty shootout.

Despite Blackpool expending so much energy at the Emirates, Clarke says he doesn’t expect the Seasiders to let up against his side.

He said: “Teams have got squads of players, they can mix it up. Professional footballers are all the same, they like playing games.

“So we just crack on with it, they’ll be ready to go. They’ve started quite well this season so we’ll expect a tough game.

“They’ve got a tough home record but we’ll be going there trying to win a game.”

Bristol Rovers are currently down in 20th in the League One table, only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Clarke’s men have won just once in their last seven games and haven’t managed to find the net in any of their last five away trips.

“It’s there for all to see what we’re not doing well at the minute. But we will keep working away,” Clarke said.

“We’ve done some video analysis and it’s clear at key moments in the last four or five games, we’re not taking our key chances.

“We’ve missed good chances or it’s the final pass that is letting us down, so it just goes to show we could have quite easily had a nine or 10-point swing the other way if we had been more ruthless.

“It’s not rocket science, we know what work needs doing but it’s got to be done on Saturday’s, hasn’t it?”