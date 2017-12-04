Blackpool wide man enjoys front foot role

Blackpool’s Colin Daniel says he feels as though he’s been “let off the leash” by being pushed forward into a more attacking role in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old has found himself playing at left-back for the majority of Blackpool’s games this season.

That has been the case until recent games, where Ollie Turton has filled in on the left-hand side of defence, allowing Daniel to play in his more natural position on the wing.

While Daniel admits he is more than happy to fill in wherever he’s needed, he says it has made a refreshing change to be used in a more attacking role.

“I don’t mind playing anywhere really but it’s been good to play higher up the pitch recently,” Daniel said.

“It’s like I’ve been let off the leash a little bit, which has been good.

“I’ve not been playing on the wing as much recently but I got a couple of chances on goal against Gillingham.

“Obviously they didn’t go for me but hopefully if they come my way in future and I’ll get a goal.”

Gary Bowyer likes his players to show versatility and that’s certainly been the case with Daniel during his career.

The former Macclesfield Town, Port Vale and Mansfield Town man has been deployed in all three areas of the pitch and Daniel says that’s something he’s prepared to do to make sure he continues to get regular minutes.

He added: “I’ve adapted well to playing at left-back this season and I’ve felt comfortable there, so if the manager wants me to play there I’ll play as much as he wants.

“I’ve played up front before for Port Vale before but I didn’t touch the ball in the couple of minutes I was played there against Gillingham.”

Daniel is one of the more senior players in the Blackpool dressing room but he has previously spoken of how he is enjoying playing in a youthful and vibrant side that is creating plenty of opportunities.

However Daniel knows the Seasiders still have improvements to make if they are going to pick up regular wins in League One.

“Everyone has seen what we can do and everyone has seen when we pass the ball that we’re a threat and we create a lot of chances,” he said.

“If we can eradicate the silly mistakes from set-pieces and things like that, then I think we’ll be alright this season.”