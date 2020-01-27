Blackpool weigh up 'significant' off ex-Everton starlet, Ex-Derby defender linked with exit, Bolton Wanderers target responds to speculation - League One gossip

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Bolton targets responds to interest Hibernian defender Adam Jackson has suggested he has not read into the reported interest from Bolton Wanderers in his most recent interview with the Edinburgh Evening News.

2. More outgoings at Coventry? Coventry City boss Mark Robins has failed to rule the possibility of his younger players leaving on loan ahead of Friday's deadline. (Coventry Live)

3. Seasiders eye 'significant' deal Blackpool are readying a "significant bid" for Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan as Simon Grayson failed to rule out new signings this week. (The Sun)

4. The race is on for Mandron Peterborough United are in the hunt for ex-Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron but face competition from Huddersfield and Burton. (Football Insider)

