Blackpool v Wycombe Wanderers: Team news from League One clash at Bloomfield Road

Terry McPhillips has made two changes to his Blackpool side for tonight's clash against Wycombe Wanderers following the weekend win at Coventry.

Michael Nottingham comes into the starting 11 to make his first start since the 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon on December 29, although he did feature in the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Out goes Donervon Daniels, who misses out for personal reasons.

Nick Anderton also drops down to the bench and is replaced by Liam Feeney.

Armand Gnanduillet and Nathan Delfouneso keep their places in the side and will lead the line after scoring in Saturday's 2-0 win at the Ricoh Arena.

Mark Howard, Callum Guy and Chris Long are still not fit enough to return and for the second game running, with Myles Boney also missing, there is no sub goalkeeper on the bench.

There were fears the game wouldn't go ahead following heavy rainfall, but the pitch passed two inspections - at 4.30pm and 5.30pm respectively.

Wycombe, who are one place and one point below Blackpool in the league table, have won their last three games on the spin.

The last three fixtures between the two sides have all ended 0-0, but Wycombe haven't beaten the Seasiders in a league game since 1999.

Former Blackpool loanee Ryan Allsop starts in goal for the visitors while another former Seasider, Marcus Bean, is named on the bench.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Nottingham, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Turton, Spearing, Thompson, Feeney, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: Anderton, Taylor, Pritchard, Shaw, O'Sullivan, Kirby, Sorensen

Wycombe: Allsop, Jombati, Jacobson, Gape, El-Abd, Cowan-Hall, Thompson, Freeman, Samuel, McCarthy, Akinfenwa

Subs: Yates, Stewart, Bean, Bloomfield, Kashket, Bolton, Tyson

Referee: Martin Coy