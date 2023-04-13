Blackpool v Wigan Athletic: Live updates from Stephen Dobbie's first home game in charge

Dobbie played alongside Ormerod during their time together at Bloomfield Road

“It’s going to be an absolute honour, to take charge of my first home game. As soon as you start coaching, this is where you want to get to.

“Obviously it’s just interim for the six games just now but walking out and standing in the dugout, it’s the next best thing to playing on the actual pitch.

“It’s obviously a dream. It’s why ex-players get into coaching because it’s the level they want to get to.

“We need the fans. I know as a player what they can bring to a 90-minute game.

“Even when we were 3-1 down against Cardiff, they were out of their seats and cheering the lads on. They could see the lads were attacking and trying to get a goal back.

“They will be massive for us on Saturday, so we’ve told the players to go and express themselves to get the fans out of their seats because when they see you doing that, they will drive you on.

“With the ball players, they play football because they can. So how do we get more out of them? How do we get the ball to them? That’s when you get the crowd excited and they’re singing.