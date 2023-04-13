Blackpool v Wigan Athletic: Live updates from Stephen Dobbie's first home game in charge
Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first home game this afternoon when Blackpool face bottom side Wigan in a crunch bottom-of-the-table encounter.
The 40-year-old began life as the club’s interim boss with a 3-1 defeat to Luton on Easter Monday despite a much improved display.
With the Seasiders seven points adrift of safety with only five games remaining, it really is now or never if Blackpool are going to pull off an unlikely great escape.
Blackpool v Wigan - live updates
Stephen Dobbie’s pre-match comments
“It’s going to be an absolute honour, to take charge of my first home game. As soon as you start coaching, this is where you want to get to.
“Obviously it’s just interim for the six games just now but walking out and standing in the dugout, it’s the next best thing to playing on the actual pitch.
“It’s obviously a dream. It’s why ex-players get into coaching because it’s the level they want to get to.
“We need the fans. I know as a player what they can bring to a 90-minute game.
“Even when we were 3-1 down against Cardiff, they were out of their seats and cheering the lads on. They could see the lads were attacking and trying to get a goal back.
“They will be massive for us on Saturday, so we’ve told the players to go and express themselves to get the fans out of their seats because when they see you doing that, they will drive you on.
“With the ball players, they play football because they can. So how do we get more out of them? How do we get the ball to them? That’s when you get the crowd excited and they’re singing.
“Hopefully we can then get the goals at the right moment.”
Top goalscorer Jerry Yates is “touch and go” for today’s game according to interim boss Stephen Dobbie.
The striker missed both games over Easter with a hamstring injury, leaving the Seasiders without a recognised number nine.
While a return against Wigan is still doubtful, the 26-year-old – who has netted 12 goals in league and cup this season – has made strides this week.
When asked about team news, Dobbie said: “The squad will be very similar.
“Jerry has been doing a lot with the physio, so that will be touch and go. Probably more likely not, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”
With Yates missing against Cardiff City and Luton Town, Blackpool turned to winger Morgan Rogers to play down the middle.
That’s because Shayne Lavery is still absent, albeit a return isn’t too far away, while Jake Beesley and Gary Madine are both sidelined for the rest of the season.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart and Tom Trybull also remain sidelined.
As for Wigan, Anthony Scully and Charlie Wyke are absent while Joe Bennett and Jordan Cousins are doubts.
Match preview
Blackpool know it’s now or never if their faint, faint hopes of pulling off the great escape are to be realised.
Stephen Dobbie’s side face back-to-back home games this week, starting with bottom side Wigan this afternoon before West Brom making the trip to Bloomfield Road.
If the Seasiders are to maintain their Championship status, six points really are a must.
As it stands, Pool sit seven points adrift of safety with only five games remaining, meaning there’s a huge sense of urgency.
Things have gone so badly this season Blackpool would be sitting bottom of the table right now if it wasn’t for Wigan’s recent three points deduction.
The Latics, like the Seasiders, are praying for a miracle as their gap to safety stands at eight points.
Shaun Maloney’s side haven’t won in 16 away games and haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since, you guessed it, the 2-1 win against Blackpool at the DW Stadium back in November.
Thomas Bramall is the referee in charge of today’s game. He’s overseen 29 fixtures this season, dishing out 88 yellow cards in the process and just two reds.
He officiated Blackpool’s recent goalless draw against Burnley as well as another stalemate, this time against Birmingham City, back in December.
