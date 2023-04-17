Blackpool v West Brom: Live updates as Seasiders look to pull off the great escape
For the second time in four days, Blackpool are in must-win territory at Bloomfield Road.
After edging past Wigan on Saturday, Stephen Dobbie’s men now need to follow it up with another three points to keep their slim hopes of staying up alive.
To find out if they can do exactly that, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v West Brom - live updates
Stephen Dobbie’s pre-match comments
“Saturday was a step in the right direction. We said it was going to be a big ask when we came in to try and claw back how far we were away, but the boys have been fantastic.
“We managed to get the important win on Saturday but now we’ve got another game on Tuesday.
“We’ve watched them quite a few times so it’s just a case of planning, preparing and hopefully the boys can do another job.
“Saturday was fantastic. There was a great atmosphere in the changing room after the game and you saw what it meant to the fans.
“But once that was done and you drive home, it was forgotten about and it was straight onto West Brom.
“One game down, four to go. Can we use that as a springboard? As I said before, we’re going to need the fans again and hopefully the boys will put on a performance to get us over the line.
“It gives you confidence when you win games. You come in on the Sunday morning a bit happier because you’ve won the game. But it’s forgotten about now.
“The boys who played recovered and the other boys trained really hard so it’s now looking forward to Tuesday night’s game and hopefully we can get the result we’re looking for.”
James Husband has been ruled out after suffering a head injury during Saturday’s 1-0 win against Wigan.
The left-back, who could be back for Birmingham City next weekend, underwent surgery after suffering nerve damage with a nasty cut.
Elsewhere, Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates will need to be assessed despite starting against the Latics on Saturday.
Poveda hobbled off with a calf issue while Yates is still not 100 per cent fit having only recently returned from a hamstring injury.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.
As for West Brom, Okay Yokuslu is a doubt while Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Martin Kelly, Kean Bryan, Adam Reach, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Daryl Dike are all out injured.
Match preview
Blackpool bagged the win they needed at the weekend to keep alive their faint hopes of staying up.
It means if Stephen Dobbie’s side can follow it up with another three points at home to West Brom tonight the great escape could well and truly be on.
But with the gap to safety standing at four points with only four games remaining, any further slip-ups could prove costly.
They face a Baggies side that still have it all to play for as they sit just three points adrift of the play-off spots.
Despite beating Stoke City at the weekend, Carlos Corberan’s side haven’t been in the best of form having endured a four-game run without a win prior to Saturday’s encounter.
Stephen Martin is the referee for tonight’s game. The official has overseen 18 games this season, dishing out 70 yellow cards and three reds.
The last time he took charge of a Blackpool game was towards the back end of last season during the 1-0 home win against Swansea City.
Good evening
And welcome to tonight’s live blog.
For the second time in four days, Blackpool are in must-win territory at Bloomfield Road. After edging past Wigan on Saturday, Stephen Dobbie’s men now need to follow it up with another three points to keep their slim hopes of staying up alive.
To find out if they can do exactly that, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.