Blackpool v West Brom: Live updates as Seasiders look to pull off the great escape

Stephen Dobbie celebrates the three points at full time

“Saturday was a step in the right direction. We said it was going to be a big ask when we came in to try and claw back how far we were away, but the boys have been fantastic.

“We managed to get the important win on Saturday but now we’ve got another game on Tuesday.

“We’ve watched them quite a few times so it’s just a case of planning, preparing and hopefully the boys can do another job.

“Saturday was fantastic. There was a great atmosphere in the changing room after the game and you saw what it meant to the fans.

“But once that was done and you drive home, it was forgotten about and it was straight onto West Brom.

“One game down, four to go. Can we use that as a springboard? As I said before, we’re going to need the fans again and hopefully the boys will put on a performance to get us over the line.

“It gives you confidence when you win games. You come in on the Sunday morning a bit happier because you’ve won the game. But it’s forgotten about now.