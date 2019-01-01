Blackpool v Sunderland: Team news from League One New Year's Day clash at Bloomfield Road

Donervon Daniels returns for Blackpool for today's New Year's Day clash against Sunderland - but the Seasiders are still without a number of key players.

The defender comes back into the side having missed the last two games - the 2-1 defeat at Rochdale and the 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon - for family reasons.

He replaces Michael Nottingham, who drops to the bench.

Liam Feeney also comes back into the side in place of John O'Sullivan.

Jay Spearing is fit enough to continue despite being forced to come off with a slight knock in Saturday's stalemate at Kingsmeadow.

The Seasiders are still without the injured Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton, Jimmy Ryan, Max Clayton and Mark Cullen, although Joe Dodoo does return to the bench.

Jordan Thompson, meanwhile, serves the second of his three-match suspension.

Sunderland, who are third in League One and four points off the automatic promotion spots, are set to be backed by an impressive 7,800 fans on the Fylde coast.

The away supporters will fill both the North Stand and East Stand.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Daniels, Heneghan, O'Connor, Bola, Spearing, Guy, Taylor, Feeney, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: Mafoumbi, Nottingham, Shaw, Pritchard, O'Sullivan, Dodoo, Davies

Sunderland: McLaughlin, Flanagan, O'Nien, Baldwin, James, Cattermole, McGeady, Maja, Power, Gooch, Wyke

Subs: Ruiter, Ozturk, Maguire, McGeouch, Sinclair, Mumba, Mbunga-Kimpioka

Referee: Darren Drysdale