Blackpool will be looking to kick-off 2023 with a much-needed and long-overdue three points against Sunderland today.
Michael Appleton’s side lost 2-1 to Sheffield United on Thursday night, making it eight games in total in which they’ve failed to pick up a win.
To see if they can get back to winning ways, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...
Michael Appleton has dropped a major surprise with his team selection for Blackpool’s New Year’s Day clash against Sunderland.
Top goalscorer Jerry Yates has been dropped to the bench, while Chris Maxwell returns from injury to take Dan Grimshaw’s place in goal.
Dom Thompson and Jake Beesley also make way as Appleton opts to make four changes to his side from Thursday night’s defeat against Sheffield United.
Jordan Thorniley returns from suspension to partner Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence, which sees James Husband move back out to left-back.
CJ Hamilton, meanwhile, comes into the side on the left wing.
Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all miss out through injury.
The Seasiders will be looking to open their account for 2023 on a positive with a much-needed first win in nine games.
They face a Sunderland side that are faring much better having won five of their last eight games to sit fourth in the table.
Tony Mowbray’s side were dealt a blow on the eve of this clash though with the news that ex-Pool loanee Ellis Simms had been recalled by parent club Everton.
Fellow former Seasider Dan Ballard starts in defence but Elliot Embleton is out with an ankle injury.
While Jordan Thorniley returns from suspension, the Seasiders are otherwise expected to be as they were for their Thursday night clash against Sheffield United.
With that in mind, here’s how we think they might line up against the Black Cats on Sunday...
“These are the challenges you’ve got to be prepared to take on.
“I’m sure the players are aware and will be made aware of the game we had with them up at their place (when the two sides played out a 0-0 draw).
“It will be slightly different, they’ve got a couple of players back fit who weren’t available at the Stadium of Light, but we know how important the first goal can be in these types of games.
“We didn’t do that against Sheffield United and we made life difficult for ourselves with the second, but we’ll have the same approach.
“I thought the way we started on Thursday night was very good and we’ll have to do the same again on Sunday to get something from the game.”
Jordan Thorniley returns to the fold after serving his one-match suspension against Sheffield United on Thursday night.
The defender is back in contention after being shown a straight red card in the Boxing Day draw against Hull City.
Elsewhere, Blackpool’s squad is expected to remain similar to what it was against the Blades, although Chris Maxwell is closing in on a return from a groin issue.
Luke Garbutt will miss out for the next three weeks with a hamstring injury, while Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined.
Tim Robinson is the referee in charge. He’s officiated 18 games so far this season, dishing out 72 yellow cards and four reds.
He refereed Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to Luton Town in October.
And welcome to today’s live blog.
Firstly, let me wish you all a Happy New Year - let’s hope the Seasiders can kick off 2023 with a much-needed three points!
Sunderland are the side that stand in their way.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.