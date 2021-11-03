Blackpool v Stoke City RECAP: Updates from Bloomfield Road as Seasiders bid for fourth straight win
Blackpool take on Stoke City at Bloomfield Road tonight looking to claim their fourth consecutive win.
Follow our blog for live updates...
Blackpool v Stoke City LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 21:40
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-1 Stoke City
- Seasiders searching for their fourth win on the spin
- First of back-to-back home games before the international break
FULL TIME
Stoke win it 1-0.
Very harsh on Pool. A draw would have been the right result.
90 - Stoppage time
There will be five minutes of time added on. Can Pool salvage something?
They’ll have to do so with 10 men because Luke Garbutt has hobbled off.
89 - No penalty
Gary Madine goes to ground in the Stoke box as he tangles with a couple of Stoke men. Nothing doing though.
86 - Impact
Josh Bowler has made a real impact since coming on, committing men and taking the ball into opposition territory.
Luke Garbutt, meanwhile, is down injured. Pool have made all three changes, remember...
80 - Final change
Josh Bowler is on for Demetri Mitchell.
79 - GOAL STOKE (0-1)
Steven Fletcher gives the away side the lead.
The striker knew very little about it, the ball ricocheting off his knee after a Stoke man had the post from a free-kick.
So unfortunate.
77 - Get up!
Neil Critchley is ordering his troops to get higher up the pitch as Stoke enjoy a spell of possession.
Josh Bowler, meanwhile, is ready to come on.
73 - Good start
One aerial challenge, one header won. It’s just what Gary Madine does.
Hopefully he can use it to good effect in the dying stages.
69 - Second change
Gary Madine is on for Jerry Yates, who has been quiet in the second-half.
66 - This could go either way
The game is on a real knife edge here.
Stoke enjoyed a real spell of pressure after half-time, but it looks like Pool have seen off the worse of that. The hosts aren’t creating as much as they were in the opening half though, so the points are certainly up for grabs.