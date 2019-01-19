Blackpool v Shrewsbury Town AS IT HAPPENED: Updates from League One clash at Bloomfield Road

Shrewsbury Town are the visitors to Bloomfield Road today
Shrewsbury Town are the visitors to Bloomfield Road today

Blackpool are looking to make it back-to-back wins in League One as they welcome Shrewsbury Town to Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

For team news and regular updates throughout the afternoon, keep refreshing our live blog below: