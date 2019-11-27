Blackpool v Scunthorpe United LIVE: Build-up, team news and action from EFL Trophy clash at Bloomfield Road

League Two outfit Scunthorpe United are tonight's visitors to Bloomfield Road
League Two outfit Scunthorpe United are tonight's visitors to Bloomfield Road
Share this article

Blackpool take a break from league action tonight as they take on Scunthorpe United in the second round of the EFL Trophy.

Follow our live blog below for regular updates throughout the evening: