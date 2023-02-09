Blackpool v Rotherham United: Live updates from huge six-pointer against relegation rivals
It's another big, big game for the Seasiders today as they face a direct relegation rival at Bloomfield Road for the second time in five days.
To find out how the game transpires, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Rotherham United - live updates
“It’s irrelevant where teams are in the league table,” Millers boss Matt Taylor said.
“We’re all desperate for points. We’re desperate for points, Blackpool are, Sheffield United are - everyone’s clawing their way through footballing life to get as many points as they possibly can. None more so than Blackpool.
“I was at their game on Tuesday and there was an impressive aspect of the connection between the team and fans, it was really impressive to see.
“But we have to be at our best. We have to put on a display that says we’re tough because we’re away from home but also show moments of quality.
“We also have to understand what the game will feel like and where the expectation and pressure will come from. We’re under no illusions how tough the task will be.
“It’s Lancashire v Yorkshire, so I’m sure they’ll be going at each other as they always do. I’m sure our fans will make a weekend of it, Blackpool is a good place to go and visit, but it will be a better weekend for them if we win the game and a better weekend for us if we pick up three points. But we need a performance to start with and hopefully a result to back it up.
“We really do appreciate the fans because they go above and beyond. I know Blackpool’s not the furthest journey in the footballing calendar but it’s still a fair, old trek.
“The hard-earned money they spend is fully appreciated because football is not a cheap game.”
“I expect a similar game to what we had against Huddersfield,” he said.
“There’s not going to be too much emphasis on how you play, what you do, it will be a scrap.
“They will be coming here knowing full well my teams are competitive and we’re going to run hard, tackle hard and give a positive performance. They will know that.
“They’re doing it as well, they’re scrapping for it. They’re not going to come here and be the best footballing team, they’re going to come here and have it with us so we better be ready for it.”
Charlie Goode is missing through injury after hobbling off during the midweek draw against Huddersfield Town.
The defender is now back with his parent club Brentford to undergo scans to reveal the extent of what looked to be a hamstring injury.
Elsewhere, Gary Madine serves the first of his four-match ban for the straight red card he was shown during the first-half on Tuesday night.
Jordan Gabriel is nearing a return after getting 45 minutes under his belt for the development squad in midweek, but it’s still too soon for him to feature.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley are all sidelined.
Blackpool face the second of two season-defining games this afternoon when they host relegation rivals Rotherham United.
Mick McCarthy’s side kept their survival hopes alive by coming from behind not once, but twice to salvage what could be a crucial point against Huddersfield Town in midweek.
They now face a Millers side that are within touching distance, sitting five points ahead of them down at the bottom of the Championship.
To reduce the deficit, Pool must find a way to claim a first win since October, a run that has seen them endure 12 games without a victory.
As for Rotherham, they’re not in the best of form themselves having won just two of their last 15 league games.
Matt Taylor’s side have performed well in recent weeks though, drawing with promotion-chasing Sheffield United and Watford while beating Blackburn Rovers 4-0.
The game will be refereed by Josh Smith, who has dished out 102 yellow cards and three reds in the 22 games he’s taken charge of this season.
He’s already refereed Blackpool twice this season, the 2-1 defeat to Hull City and the 1-1 draw against Cardiff City.
And welcome to today’s live blog.
It’s another big, big game for the Seasiders today as they face a direct relegation rival at Bloomfield Road for the second time in five days.
To find out how the game transpires, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.