Blackpool v Rotherham United: Live updates from huge six-pointer against relegation rivals

“It’s irrelevant where teams are in the league table,” Millers boss Matt Taylor said.

“We’re all desperate for points. We’re desperate for points, Blackpool are, Sheffield United are - everyone’s clawing their way through footballing life to get as many points as they possibly can. None more so than Blackpool.

“I was at their game on Tuesday and there was an impressive aspect of the connection between the team and fans, it was really impressive to see.

“But we have to be at our best. We have to put on a display that says we’re tough because we’re away from home but also show moments of quality.

“We also have to understand what the game will feel like and where the expectation and pressure will come from. We’re under no illusions how tough the task will be.

“It’s Lancashire v Yorkshire, so I’m sure they’ll be going at each other as they always do. I’m sure our fans will make a weekend of it, Blackpool is a good place to go and visit, but it will be a better weekend for them if we win the game and a better weekend for us if we pick up three points. But we need a performance to start with and hopefully a result to back it up.

“We really do appreciate the fans because they go above and beyond. I know Blackpool’s not the furthest journey in the footballing calendar but it’s still a fair, old trek.