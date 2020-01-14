Blackpool v Reading AS IT HAPPENED: Build-up, team news and action for FA Cup third round replay

The Seasiders will be looking to progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup
The Seasiders will be looking to progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup
Share this article

Blackpool return to action at Bloomfield Road tonight as they take on Championship side Reading in their FA Cup third round replay.

Follow our live blog below for regular updates throughout the evening: