Blackpool v Preston North End: Live updates from derby day at Bloomfield Road
How are the nerves?
It’s a big one today as Blackpool welcome their fierce rivals Preston North End to Bloomfield Road for the first derby of the season.
It promises to be some occasion, with a near sellout expected.
Make sure to keep up-to-date with all the build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction with our live blog.
Blackpool v PNE - live updates
Key Events
- FT: Blackpool 4-2 Preston
- Seasiders sweating over the fitness of Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine
- Near sellout expected at Bloomfield Road for the first derby of the season
90+5 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!! (4-2)
CJ Hamilton races from one end of the pitch to the other before slotting home into the empty goal.
BLACKPOOL HAVE WON IT!!
90+4 - Corner
Preston's keeper is up for a corner.
90+1 - Over
Sonny Carey volleys over.
90 - Stoppage time
FIVE mins added on.
89 - GOAL PNE (3-2)
Looks like Ched Evans who diverts the ball home in off the post from a free kick.
Nervous last few minutes now.
84 - Change
Dom Thompson replaces James Husband.
81 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (3-1)
That is a stunning, stunning header from Jerry to glance home from Charlie Patino's clever cross.
GET INN!!!
80 - Another knock
Jordan Thorniley is forced to hobble off to be replaced by Rhys Williams.
75 - Confidence
Energy levels flowing back now with the Seasiders full of confidence.
CJ Hamilton crosses from the left towards Jerry Yates but Liam Lindsay is there to make the clearance.
68 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (2-1)
The North Stand rallies the players into action and they immediately respond, as Patino fires home to restore Blackpool's lead.
A goal out of nowhere, but who cares?!
Patino celebrates by shushing the away end.