Blackpool v Preston North End: Live updates from Central League clash

It’s a derby day of sorts as Blackpool’s development squad take on rivals Preston in the Central League.

Matt Scrafton
3 hours ago

Follow our blog below for live updates...

Stephen Dobbie's side will be out to avoid a third straight defeat in the Central League
Blackpool v PNE - live updates

Show new updates

We’re back underway

Preston get the second-half underway.

No changes for the Seasiders. Be interesting to see if Keshi plays the full 90.

HALF TIME

HT: Blackpool 0-2 Preston

Seasiders have played pretty well but a slack opening 15 minutes sees them trail at the break. Keshi Anderson has shown no ill effects.

45+2 - Over

The half ends with Will Squires heading over from a free-kick.

44 - Wide

Former Seasider Ben Woodburn somehow manages to side-foot wide at the back post with an empty net gaping in front of him.

34 - Post

A cross in from the left deflects off a Preston player and hits the outside of the post. Will Squires then heads over from the resulting corner.

25 - Blocked

Beryly Lubala exchanges a quick one-two with Joe Strawn before his long-range piledriver is blocked.

Blackpool maintaining some decent pressure for the last 10 to 15 minutes.

20 - Saved

Keshi Anderson does well in the build-up before laying the ball off to Alex Lanskear, whose cross finds its way to Joe Strawn at the back post. He makes a good connection but David Cornell does well to save again.

This is better from Blackpool.

18 - Saved

Keshi Anderson whips a dangerous 25-yard free-kick over the wall but keeper David Cornell does well to make the save.

13 - GOAL PRESTON (0-2)

Liam Delap slams home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

12 - Scramble

Josh Onomah is denied a second from close range before Finlay Cross-Adair’s effort is scrambled behind for a corner.

