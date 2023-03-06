Blackpool v Preston North End: Live updates from Central League clash
It’s a derby day of sorts as Blackpool’s development squad take on rivals Preston in the Central League.
Follow our blog below for live updates...
Blackpool v PNE - live updates
Preston get the second-half underway.
No changes for the Seasiders. Be interesting to see if Keshi plays the full 90.
HT: Blackpool 0-2 Preston
Seasiders have played pretty well but a slack opening 15 minutes sees them trail at the break. Keshi Anderson has shown no ill effects.
Former Seasider Ben Woodburn somehow manages to side-foot wide at the back post with an empty net gaping in front of him.
A cross in from the left deflects off a Preston player and hits the outside of the post. Will Squires then heads over from the resulting corner.
Beryly Lubala exchanges a quick one-two with Joe Strawn before his long-range piledriver is blocked.
Blackpool maintaining some decent pressure for the last 10 to 15 minutes.
Keshi Anderson does well in the build-up before laying the ball off to Alex Lanskear, whose cross finds its way to Joe Strawn at the back post. He makes a good connection but David Cornell does well to save again.
This is better from Blackpool.
Keshi Anderson whips a dangerous 25-yard free-kick over the wall but keeper David Cornell does well to make the save.