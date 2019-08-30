Blackpool v Portsmouth AS IT HAPPENED: Team news, action and reaction as Seasiders look to maintain unbeaten start Blackpool welcome Portsmouth to Bloomfield Road Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool welcome promotion-chasing Portsmouth to Bloomfield Road today looking to build on their impressive start to the League One campaign. Refresh our live blog below for team news and updates throughout the afternoon: Blackpool 1-1 Portsmouth: Armand Gnanduillet nets again as Seasiders maintain unbeaten run Blackpool boss Simon Grayson’s delight at signing Calum Macdonald from Derby County