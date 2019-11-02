Blackpool v Peterborough United LIVE: Build-up, team news and action from Bloomfield Road The Seasiders welcome Darren Ferguson's side to Bloomfield Road today Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on free-scoring Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road this afternoon. Keep refreshing our live blog below for regular updates throughout the afternoon: Simon Grayson wants Blackpool players to be brave as they prepare to host Peterborough United Blackpool’s Ryan Edwards hopes to capitalise upon Curtis Tilt’s absence against Peterborough United