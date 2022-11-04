Michael Appleton may be forced into making changes to his side for this coming week

“One thing is for sure when you play Luton, if you don’t match them and compete with what they bring to the table you’re going to end up finishing second best.

“That’s the standard for us on Saturday and if we’re able to do that, we’ve just got to try and make sure we have a bit more quality on the day than they have.

“They’ve shown over the years how capable they are. They’re comfortable going to places and picking up really important wins.

“They’ve got some really good players. Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris, Harry Cornick up top, they’re all talented players and give them variation.

“I like their players in the middle of the park as well, because they’re unsung heroes for them. They’re there for them every single week, put in good performances and are always 7 or 8/10. They’re absolute dream-type players to have in your squad.