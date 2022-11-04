Blackpool v Luton Town: Build-up, team news and live match updates
How will the Seasiders line up?
Head coach Michael Appleton has admitted he may be forced into making changes to keep his players fresh after a below-par display against West Brom on Tuesday night.
That’s easier said than done though, with options still worryingly light on the ground.
Charlie Patino is a doubt once again, while this game comes too soon for Liam Bridcutt. Keshi Anderson could return to the squad, however, although he’s unlikely to be risked from the start.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up against the Hatters...
Opposition view
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“One thing is for sure when you play Luton, if you don’t match them and compete with what they bring to the table you’re going to end up finishing second best.
“That’s the standard for us on Saturday and if we’re able to do that, we’ve just got to try and make sure we have a bit more quality on the day than they have.
“They’ve shown over the years how capable they are. They’re comfortable going to places and picking up really important wins.
“They’ve got some really good players. Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris, Harry Cornick up top, they’re all talented players and give them variation.
“I like their players in the middle of the park as well, because they’re unsung heroes for them. They’re there for them every single week, put in good performances and are always 7 or 8/10. They’re absolute dream-type players to have in your squad.
“They’ve got a couple of injuries in defensive positions themselves so we’re aware of that, but it should be a good game between two committed teams who go toe-to-toe with each other.”
Team news
Charlie Patino is a major doubt for today’s game.
The midfielder continues to suffer with the same bug that kept him out of Blackpool’s squad for the midweek game against West Brom.
Patino (above) is now on a course of antibiotics and, speaking on Friday morning, head coach Michael Appleton rated his chances as 50/50, “if not a bit less”.
Elsewhere, Liam Bridcutt will miss out once again with a hamstring strain that also sees him as a doubt for the midweek game against Middlesbrough.
There is better news regarding Keshi Anderson though, as he could feature in a Blackpool squad for the first time this season.
Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (fractured foot and calf), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (also a fractured foot) all remain sidelined.
Match preview
After back-to-back away games, Michael Appleton’s men return to home comforts with two home encounters in the space of four days.
Luton Town are up first, before a clash against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back after their midweek setback, where they fell to a 1-0 defeat to West Brom at the Hawthorns.
But prior to that, Pool were in good form - with just one defeat to their name in six - coupled with some promising performances to boot.
They have a tricky challenge on their hands today though against a strong Luton outfit that sit 10th in the table and just two points adrift of the play-off spots.
Saying that, Nathan Jones’ men - who drew 0-0 at home to Reading in midweek - are without a win in their last three.
Tim Robinson is the man in charge of this afternoon’s encounter, while Jonathan Hunt and Matthew McGrath are on linesmen duties. Bobby Madley is the fourth official.
Robinson has taken charge of 13 games this season, handing out 60 yellow cards and three reds.
He refereed two Blackpool games last season, the 2-0 derby win against Preston and the 6-1 thrashing of Birmingham City.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
It’s back to Bloomfield Road for Blackpool this afternoon as they host Luton Town on the back of two away trips to the Midlands.
Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to bounce back from their midweek disappointment, when they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Brom.
To find out how they get on, check our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.