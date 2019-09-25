Blackpool v Lincoln City PREVIEW: History on Seasiders' side against Michael Appleton's Imps

Blackpool and Lincoln City will meet for the first time in 19 years on Friday night when the two sides face one another at Bloomfield Road.

READ MORE: Matty Virtue pleased to put frustrating start behind him at Blackpool



The last time the two sides came face-to-face with each other was all the way back in 2001.

The Seasiders came away with all three points on that occasion, Danny Shittu and John Murphy scoring in a 2-0 win at Bloomfield Road.

History is certainly on Pool's side. Of the 52 encounters, Blackpool have won 33 of them. They've lost just 10 times, with nine games ending in draws.

Simon Grayson's men currently sit in sixth place in the League One table after 10 games, with 16 points to their name.

The Imps, meanwhile, are 10th with 13 points, having been promoted from the fourth tier last season.

But their form has dipped since the recent departure of the Cowley brothers, who upped sticks to make the move to Huddersfield Town.

The Sincil Bank outfit have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions and were thrashed 6-0 at home to Oxford United on Saturday.

Former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is now in charge at Lincoln having taken over the reins on Monday morning.

Appleton spent just two months in the job at Bloomfield Road, lasting just 11 games after being appointed in November 2012.

He has also had spells managing Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United, where he guided the U's to promotion from League Two.