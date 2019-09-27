Blackpool v Lincoln City AS IT HAPPENED: Team news, action and reaction from Seasiders' Friday night clash Blackpool host the Imps under the lights tonight Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool host Lincoln City under the lights at Bloomfield Road tonight as they look to build on last week's 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley. Keep refreshing our live blog below for regular updates: Simon Grayson tells Blackpool players that opposition tactics are a sign of respect Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has to second guess Lincoln City’s tactics under Michael Appleton