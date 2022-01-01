Blackpool v Hull City: Team news, predicted line-up and pre-match quotes from Neil Critchley

Neil Critchley’s side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering a gut-wrenching second defeat on the spin on Wednesday night.

The Seasiders looked to have rescued themselves a point when Shayne Lavery came off the bench to equalise in the first minute of stoppage time.

But Duncan Watmore prodded home a last-gasp winner for Chris Wilder’s side to condemn Blackpool to a heartbreaking defeat.

The men in tangerine are still performing well, but their recent record is a cause for concern with just one win from their last 10.

Things haven’t been helped in recent weeks by a number of absences, caused by a mixture of Covid, injuries and suspension. In total, 10 players were sidelined against Boro in midweek.

Hull have also had problems of their own, so much so they’ve been forced to postpone their last two games against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United respectively.

The Seasiders take on Grant McCann's side in their first game of the New Year

Grant McCann’s side, who sit 19th and four points above the dropzone, are winless in their last three.

Dean Whitestone, who has yet to take charge of a Blackpool game this season, is the referee for this afternoon’s encounter.

Team news

Blackpool’s squad continues to be stretched to the limit by a mixture of positive Covid-19 cases, injuries and suspension.

Jordan Gabriel serves the second of his two-game ban following his red card during the Boxing Day defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The right-back has been forced to miss two games rather than one having been sent off for Nottingham Forest earlier in the season.

Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt, Reece James, Matty Virtue, Kevin Stewart, Ryan Wintle, Grant Ward, Owen Dale and Sonny Carey were all missing against Middlesbrough in midweek.

Speaking after that game, Neil Critchley said he was “hopeful” of having one or two bodies back for Saturday’s encounter.

Callum Connolly and Kenny Dougall both played in midweek with knocks and might have to play through the pain barrier once again this weekend.

Youth-team star Luke Mariette was drafted onto the bench to make up the numbers on Wednesday night and could be required again.

Hull, meanwhile, will have six players back available to them, but are still likely to be without seven or eight.

Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments

“I’ve got nothing but praise for the players.

“Callum Connolly was outstanding to go 90 minutes against Middlesbrough having not trained for a week, while Kenny Dougall could arguably not be on the pitch with the injury that he’s got.

“There’s one or two other knocks in the group, but they’ve put themselves forward and put in a real spirited performance.

“We’ve obviously got a few issues in the squad, but we always want to try and take to the pitch. We’ve got a duty to play.

“We’ve been in contact with Hull and the EFL to seek clarity and we’re planning for the game going ahead.

"We will just, pretty much, concentrate on ourselves and how we want to play. We’re at home and we want to attack the game.

“We gave it everything on Wednesday night, and on Saturday we’ll be ready and will have to do the same again.”

Opposition view

“We’re looking forward to it,” Tigers boss Grant McCann said.

“It’s New Year’s Day and Blackpool is a lovely place to go and watch a game of football. We hope all our fans can come and support us and get us the three points.

“Blackpool are a good team and they’ve done really well. Neil has done a tremendous job there, getting promoted in his first season, recruiting really well in the summer and now they’re sitting in a position where they’re mid-table in the division.

“Yes, it’s been tough for them recently in terms of results, but they’ve been in most games and conceded late in the last two games to lose.

“Regardless of what team we have out or Blackpool have out, it’ll be a tough game. But we’re looking forward to it – we want to get back on the horse now and get a head of steam and start getting a few more wins.”

Pool’s predicted line-up (442): Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Gretarsson, Husband, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Anderson, Lavery, Madine