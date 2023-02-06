Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Live updates from huge six-pointer at Bloomfield Road

Mick McCarthy's first league game ended in defeat at the Riverside on Saturday

“The lads have been good. If after every defeat they had their heads down it would be a sad place! But we’ve had a good reaction and we’ve seen a response from them.

“Middlesbrough are an exceptional team, they’ve been on an incredible run and have got themselves to third in the league. It’s been remarkable.

“It was tough for us. I didn’t expect anything different from them. There were some good things, we had more than enough chances to score some goals for a start, but we gave some poor goals away.

“Is this week season defining? It could be. If we win both games and others lose it would give us momentum. If it goes the other way it’s going to be extremely difficult.

“Let’s go and play them and see, we’ll find out won’t we? It depends on results elsewhere but all we can do is concentrate on our own game and try to win it.