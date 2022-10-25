Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Live updates as Stephen Dobbie's dev squad return to action

And welcome to today’s live blog.

It’s a slightly different affair to Saturday (who’s still on a massive high?!) but it’s another opportunity for Stephen Dobbie’s development side to impress.

The Seasiders are in Central League action against Huddersfield Town’s B Team, with the game taking place at Longridge Town’s ground.

With no midweek game for the first-team, there’s every opportunity we could see some senior players in need of minutes. Stuart Moore is a certainty in goal.