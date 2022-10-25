News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Live updates as Stephen Dobbie's dev squad return to action

Blackpool’s development squad are back in action today with a Central League clash against Huddersfield Town (2pm kick-off).

By Matt Scrafton
2 hours ago

Stephen Dobbie’s side host the Terriers’ B Team at the home of Longridge Town FC.

The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be there providing live updates...

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 14:14

15 - Over

Luke Garbutt fires three or four yards over the bar with a 25-yard free-kick.

Looked better suited to the right foot of Owen Moffat.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 14:08

9 - Over

A deep free-kick catches out Huddersfield’s defence as it falls for Luke Mariette a few yards outside the box, but he skies his effort well over.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 14:05

6 - GOAL BLACKPOOL! (1-0)

Brad Holmes glances home from Dannen Francis' right-wing cross. Francis has been superb early on.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 14:02

4- - Close

Dannen Francis does well to create space for himself before fizzing in a dangerous ball across the face of the six-yard box, but none of his teammates can force the ball home.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 14:00

1 - Close

Almost a rapid early goal for Huddersfield, as striker Ondo is played through the middle but toe pokes wide.

Early let off for the Seasiders.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 13:59

KICK OFF

Huddersfield get the game underway.

Luke Garbutt is filling in at centre-back, with Alex Lankshear at left-back.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 13:55

The teams are out

There’s a good 30 or so fans here in attendance. No Charlie Patino chants just yet though...

Kick-off is imminent.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 13:19

Today’s opponents

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 13:00

How Blackpool line up

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 12:56

Good afternoon

And welcome to today’s live blog.

It’s a slightly different affair to Saturday (who’s still on a massive high?!) but it’s another opportunity for Stephen Dobbie’s development side to impress.

The Seasiders are in Central League action against Huddersfield Town’s B Team, with the game taking place at Longridge Town’s ground.

With no midweek game for the first-team, there’s every opportunity we could see some senior players in need of minutes. Stuart Moore is a certainty in goal.

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton is at the game and will be providing regular updates on our live blog.

