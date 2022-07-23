Blackpool v Everton: Live updates as Seasiders take on Frank Lampard's men

Frank Lampard brings his Everton side to Bloomfield Road on Sunday

It’s been a tough summer for Everton after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season.

They’ve already lost star forward Richarlison to Tottenham, while free transferJames Tarkowski is their only arrival so far.

Boss Frank Lampard was in no mood to joke about in midweek after watching his side crumble to a 4-0 defeat to American side Minnesota United.

“The players have to work and understand we were in a relegation battle for a big portion of last season,” Lampard said.

“As a club, it [the Minnesota game] reinforced the situation in terms of what we need to do with the squad, because it has to be stronger that what we saw.

“There is no doubt about it. When you think of where we were last year, we have lost a big player in Richarlison…we wish him well, but our club now continues.

“We know there is a void in forward areas, we are short in numbers there. Also, through the team, there are things I want to strengthen, and I can be honest about that, because a club like Everton has to have a competitive squad.

“The players must be up for the fact they have to fight to play in the team. For me, that starts on day one of pre-season and ends at the end of the season.