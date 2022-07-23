Blackpool v Everton: Live updates as Seasiders take on Frank Lampard's men

For Michael Appleton’s men it will be their penultimate friendly of pre-season, with the last outing coming against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on Tuesday night.
It’s all part of the build-up to the start of the new Championship season which, for Blackpool, gets underway against Reading next Saturday.
Follow updates of today’s friendly with our live blog...
Blackpool v Everton - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 13:20
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Everton
- Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road for their penultimate friendly
- Rhys Williams could make his debut
How will the Seasiders line up?
Michael Appleton has already indicated he will use today’s game to try out his strongest XI ahead of next week’s season opener against Reading.
That makes his team selection fascinating.
Will Dan Grimshaw get the nod ahead of Chris Maxwell in goal? Will Rhys Williams come straight into the starting line-up or will Appleton opt to stick with Richard Keogh?
The midfield three probably picks itself, but who will start on the left wing? CJ Hamilton hasn’t impressed during pre-season, while Beryly Lubala has netted twice.
Up front, Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates are all battling it out for the number nine role.
Former Seasider returns
Ellis Simms will return to Bloomfield Road today for the first time since that memorable play-off semi-final second leg against Oxford United.
The 21-year-old remains a popular figure among Blackpool fans for the role he played in helping the Seasiders win promotion during the 2020/21 season.
The striker hit double figures in the second-half of the season and ended the campaign with five goals in his last four games, two coming in the play-off semi-final first leg at the Kassam.
But what’s his current situation at Goodison Park? Find out more here.
Opposition view
It’s been a tough summer for Everton after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season.
They’ve already lost star forward Richarlison to Tottenham, while free transferJames Tarkowski is their only arrival so far.
Boss Frank Lampard was in no mood to joke about in midweek after watching his side crumble to a 4-0 defeat to American side Minnesota United.
“The players have to work and understand we were in a relegation battle for a big portion of last season,” Lampard said.
“As a club, it [the Minnesota game] reinforced the situation in terms of what we need to do with the squad, because it has to be stronger that what we saw.
“There is no doubt about it. When you think of where we were last year, we have lost a big player in Richarlison…we wish him well, but our club now continues.
“We know there is a void in forward areas, we are short in numbers there. Also, through the team, there are things I want to strengthen, and I can be honest about that, because a club like Everton has to have a competitive squad.
“The players must be up for the fact they have to fight to play in the team. For me, that starts on day one of pre-season and ends at the end of the season.
“That’s the disappointing thing for me – the lads have trained well and trained hard out here but that performance [against Minnesota] should give them a lot to think about on the plane home, because it’s certainly given me a lot to think about.”
Michael Appleton’s pre-match quotes
“They don’t get much easier, do they? We’ve had Leeds, Rangers and now Everton,” he told The Gazette.
“When you’re trying to implement a style and a way of playing and you’re facing a side where you’re not going to see much of the ball…
“I just hope we show a bit of bravery on Sunday like we did against Rangers. Everton are a top side and when they try and press us I hope we continue to do the right things because if we come up against lesser sides, we will hurt them, we will really hurt them once we get through the first press.
“I’m looking forward to seeing who the personalities are going to be on Sunday and who can deal with it.”
Team news
Rhys Williams is in line to make his Blackpool debut after making the move from Liverpool during the week.
The loanee will be pushing for a spot in the centre of defence, but will face competition from Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Doug Tharme and Jordan Thorniley.
Jordan Gabriel, James Husband (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures of the foot) all miss out through injury.
The Seasiders are likely to name their strongest line-up for the game ahead of next week’s opener against Reading.
Match preview
Blackpool take on another one of the big boys this afternoon when they host Frank Lampard’s Everton side at Bloomfield Road.
Michael Appleton is likely to use the occasion to see his strongest available side in action ahead of the season opener in just a week’s time.
The Seasiders have already played four friendlies so far this summer, taking on Southport (2-0 win), Leeds United (4-0 defeat), Rangers (2-1 defeat) and Salford City (1-0 win).
Everton, meanwhile, have been beaten twice in their opening two friendlies as they gear up for the start of the new Premier League campaign.
It’s expected to be another bumper crowd at Bloomfield Road for what is Blackpool’s penultimate friendly of pre-season, with a trip to AFC Fylde to come on Tuesday night.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road this afternoon as they take on top flight opposition in Frank Lampard’s Everton side.
For Michael Appleton’s men it will be their penultimate friendly of pre-season, with the last outing coming at Mill Farm on Tuesday night.
Follow the blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.