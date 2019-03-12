Blackpool v Doncaster Rovers: Team news from Bloomfield Road

Terry McPhillips has made THREE changes to his Blackpool side for tonight's crucial clash against League One play-off rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Ollie Turton misses out with a hamstring injury he picked up in the weekend's 2-2 draw against Southend United and is replaced by Donervon Daniels at right back.

Chris Long is favoured to Nathan Delfouneso while Jordan Thompson starts in place of Harry Pritchard on the day he received an international call-up.

Marc Bola is still not fit enough to return and remains on the sidelines with Callum Guy, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton.

Nya Kirby is given a rare start on the bench but Elias Sorensen misses out for the sixth game running.

Doncaster occupy the final play-off spot but sit just three points ahead of Blackpool in the league table, meaning tonight's game could prove pivotal.

Their top scorer John Marquis misses out through suspension having been sent off in Doncaster's 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Grant McCann's side are without a win in their last five games in all competitions.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt, Anderton, Spearing, Virtue, Thompson, Feeney, Long, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Nottingham, Pritchard, Evans, Kirby, Delfouneso, Dodoo

Doncaster: Marosi, Blair, Downing, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Rowe, Crawford, Sadlier, May, Wilks

Subs: Jones, Anderson, Beestin, Kane, Smith, Coppinger, Lewis

Referee: Peter Wright