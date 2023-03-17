News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool host Coventry City this afternoon looking to build on their remarkable midweek result against QPR.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

To find out if they can do exactly that, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders will be looking to make it two wins from two
Blackpool v Coventry City - live updates

Show new updates

How will the Seasiders line up?

Gary Madine will be missing after devastating news emerged regarding his recent knee injury.

Elsewhere, the Seasiders have no new injury news to report.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Mick McCarthy’s side will line up against the Sky Blues...

Opposition view

Robins, 53, celebrated his six-year anniversary at Coventry this week after taking charge of the club in 2017 when they were bottom of League One.
“We’re eight games unbeaten going into another difficult game, which keeps the momentum going,” Mark Robins said.

“Blackpool have just absolutely smashed QPR, so we’re going into a game on Saturday where it’s going to be a really tough game.

“I think we’re taking just under 4,000 supporters though, so we’ve got to recover well and go again.”

Mick McCarthy’s pre-match comments

McCarthy knows the Seasiders can't afford to let their standards drop
“It doesn’t happen too often in a career (scoring six), does it? Unless you’re Pep Guardiola.

“The lads have all got smiles on their faces, so that’s what it’s done for them. It wasn’t only the result and the scoreline, it was the performance as well.

“Considering how poor we were against Bristol City on Saturday, where I came away feeling bitterly disappointed and the players were too, Tuesday was the perfect reaction.

“I had started worrying because QPR were brilliant against Watford. They got their win but they turn up here and get absolutely trounced.

“But it’s that consistency, it’s doing it week in, week out and setting those standards.

“After the joy, my immediate concern after the game was wanting the same performance against Coventry on Saturday.

“We’re not going to get the same result, that doesn’t happen too often. But we want the same performance.”

Team news

Madine might well have played his final game for the Seasiders
Gary Madine could be out injured until 2024 after scans revealed the Blackpool striker has suffered an ACL injury.

The 32-year-old (above) suffered the devastating blow during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol City having challenged for a loose ball after just 23 seconds.

Madine underwent scans on Wednesday and the results have confirmed he will definitely miss the remainder of the season and will require surgery.

Mick McCarthy, however, has claimed the injury could even keep him out for the remainder of the year.

It means Madine, who is out of contract at the end of the season albeit with an option, might well have played his last game for the club.

Elsewhere on the injury front, there’s nothing new to report with Keshi Anderson making his successful return from injury off the bench against QPR on Tuesday night.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

McCarthy confirmed to The Gazette after their midweek win that Jordan Gabriel and Luke Garbutt were left out due to team selection and there are no issues with either man.

Match preview

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their extraordinary midweek win against QPR when they host Coventry City this afternoon.

Mick McCarthy’s men roared back to winning ways in emphatic style on Tuesday night by thrashing the hapless Hoops 6-1, handing their survival hopes a major boost in the process.

While Blackpool have been dealt another huge blow on the injury front, confidence is high that McCarthy’s side can end on a high ahead of the two-week international break.

Today’s game is likely to be a far more difficult affair though against a Coventry side that are still in with a shout of finishing in the Championship play-offs.

While they were held by Blackpool’s relegation rivals Wigan in midweek, Mark Robins’ side haven’t been beaten in any of their last eight games.

Today’s game will be refereed by Geoff Eltringham. He’s taken charge of 21 games so far this season, dishing out 74 yellow cards and four reds.

He was the official that sent off Charlie Patino during Blackpool’s defeat to Swansea in February.

Good afternoon

And welcome to today’s live blog.

Blackpool host Coventry City this afternoon looking to build on their remarkable midweek result against QPR.

To find out if they can do exactly that, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

