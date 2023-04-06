There can be no doubt that today’s encounter against relegation rivals Cardiff City is a must-win game for the Seasiders.

With just seven games remaining, Mick McCarthy’s side find themselves four points adrift of safety.

Cardiff are the side they need to catch, so a win in this huge six-pointer would see the gap cut to just a point, albeit the Bluebirds do have a game in hand still to play.

The Seasiders must be much improved from last weekend’s defeat in the derby if they’re to get anything from this game.

As for Sabri Lamouchi’s men, they’re without a win in their last three outings and were beaten by their fierce rivals Swansea City in their last game after conceding in the 99th minute.

Josh Smith is today’s referee. He’s dished out 121 yellow cards during the 28 games he’s taken charge of this season, plus four reds.