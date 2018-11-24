Blackpool v Burton Albion AS IT HAPPENED: Updates from Bloomfield Road Blackpool are looking for their fifth straight win in all competitions Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road today looking to extend their winning run to five games against Nigel Clough's Burton Albion. Keep refreshing our live blog below for team news and updates throughout the day: Blackpool 3-0 Burton Albion: Armand Gnanduillet, Jordan Thompson and Joe Dodoo net in comfortable win League One and Two transfer LIVE: Ex-Blackpool defender reveals Sunderland bid while Fleetwood squad back Joey Barton