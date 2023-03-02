Blackpool v Burnley: Live updates as the league leaders visit Bloomfield Road

McCarthy has 12 games remaining to keep the Seasiders in the Championship

“They’re unbeaten in the league since November and they’ve won most of those games, which isn’t too bad is it?

“We can beat them because it’s the Championship, it can happen. But they are a good side.

“I saw Neil Warnock said they’re the best (Championship team) he’s seen in 25 years and I watched their game (against Huddersfield) last week and they were rampant for 35 minutes. They were 3-0 up.

“It’s going to be a real tough ask, but that’s what we’ve got to do. We’re up for the challenge on Saturday.

“I watched them against Fleetwood on Wednesday. They changed a few players, but they were still dominant.

“Fleetwood were brilliant in how they held out for 90 minutes. I was devastated when I heard they’d conceded because I had left by that point.