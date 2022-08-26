Blackpool v Bristol City: Team news, live match updates and post-match reaction
Blackpool are back at Bloomfield Road this afternoon as they welcome Bristol City to the Fylde coast for the first of their back-to-back home games.
The Seasiders have done well on their travels, picking up four points from their two away games against QPR and Burnley - but Michael Appleton will be looking to build on that on home turf.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Bristol City - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 14:13
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Bristol City
- Seasiders back at Bloomfield Road for first of back-to-back home games
- Michael Appleton without SEVEN players
In-demand winger Josh Bowler starts as Blackpool make one change to their line-up for today’s game against Bristol City.
Michael Appleton is fairly limited with what he can do team selection-wise with seven first-team players unavailable for selection.
Sonny Carey serves the first game of his three-match suspension following his red card during last week’s 3-3 draw against Burnley.
Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all miss out through injury.
Appleton still makes one change though, replacing Theo Corbeanu with Gary Madine – which sees Pool line-up in a 4-4-2 formation.
Bowler starts amid heavily speculation linking the winger with a move away before Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.
The Seasiders have also strengthened in his position prior to kick-off, bringing in Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United.
However, the 22-year-old hasn’t been registered in time, meaning he’s not available for selection.
The England Under-20 international could make his debut against former loan club Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday instead.
Appleton’s side are looking to continue their recent good form having taken four points from their two away games against QPR and Burnley.
It leaves them on seven points and level with today’s opponents, who have won their last three games in league and cup.
Chris Maxwell is left off the bench in favour of Stuart Moore, despite taking part in the warm-up.
The Bristol City side
How Pool line up
BREAKING: Pool sign Leeds winger on loan
Blackpool - 6/5
Draw - 12/5
Bristol City - 9/4
Odds according to SBK.
How could the Seasiders line up?
Due to injuries and Sonny Carey’s suspension, Michael Appleton doesn’t have a great deal to choose from if we’re being brutally honest.
Blackpool’s head coach opted to switch things up last week to negate Burnley’s threats, by moving Shayne Lavery over to the right, starting with two deep-lying midfielders and giving Josh Bowler a free role in the centre.
Will Appleton stick with that against Bristol City though?
Michael Appleton’s pre-match quotes
“They’re all a challenge.
“I had a conversation with a friend of mine last night and we were talking about teams that look strong but the reality is every single game is tough.
“I can’t remember the last time I went into a game feeling ridiculously confident that we’re going to win it, because every game is tough.
“I think people forget sometimes that the opposition want to win just as badly as you do and that’s what makes it a brilliant game, especially at this level.
“You only have to look at some of the sides who are at the wrong end of the table after five games, clubs you probably wouldn’t expect to be there and over the next 10 games or so probably won’t be there.
“I know Nige well, I worked with him at West Brom. I know what he’s about and he’s a good football man.
“He gets his teams really organised and there’s a lot of energy in that group now. He’s had to work really hard to scyphen out certain players of a certain kind and he’s recruited and brought in some young energy.”
Team news
Michael Appleton will be without SEVEN players for today’s game.
Sonny Carey serves the first game of his three-match suspension following his red card during the 3-3 draw against Burnley.
The Seasiders did appeal the decision but the FA’s independent commission rejected it.
Elsewhere, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.
As for Bristol City, dangerman Andi Weimann could miss out after being left out of their midweek Carabao Cup win against Wycombe Wanderers. Joe Williams also didn’t play.
Match preview
Blackpool have started the season well, picking up seven points from their opening five games, which leaves them in 11th place in the Championship table.
Michael Appleton’s side will be aiming to claim their third victory of the campaign this afternoon when they take on Nigel Pearson’s side at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders begun the season with a hard-earned win against Reading, before claiming their first three points on the road against QPR.
They’ve fallen to defeats to both Stoke City and Swansea City, while in their last outing they came from behind to draw 3-3 in a scintillating Lancashire derby against Burnley.
As for today’s opponents, Bristol City have won their last three games in league and cup and boast an identical record to the Seasiders in the Championship, with two wins, one draw and two defeats.
Pearson’s side sit in seventh though owing to their stronger goal difference.
Today’s game will be officiated by Jeremy Simpson, who took charge of three Blackpool games last season (the 3-2 win against Reading, the 3-2 defeat to Huddersfield Town and the 2-1 defeat to West Brom).