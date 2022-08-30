Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers: Live updates from Bloomfield Road

Blackpool take on their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight (8pm kick-off).

Michael Appleton’s side are unbeaten in their last three and will be looking to continue that positive run in their second home game in just five days.

As for Blackburn, they’ve faltered a little in recent weeks after making an excellent start to the new season, winning their first three games.

But since then, they’ve lost their subsequent three fixtures without scoring a goal.

Matthew Donohue is the man with the whistle, while Shaun Hudson and Jonathan Hudson are on linesman duties. Bobby Madley will be the fourth official.

Donohue has refereed three games so far this season, handing out 11 yellow cards but no reds.