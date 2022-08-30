Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers: Live updates from Bloomfield Road
Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road for the second time in five days as they host Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to build on their recent good form which has seen them go three games unbeaten in the Championship.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers: Live updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 15:44
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Blackburn Rovers
- Game kicks off in front of the Sky Sports cameras at 8pm
- Ian Poveda available to play, Josh Bowler expected to start
How will the Seasiders line up?
Michael Appleton is still without seven first-team players through injury and suspension, which makes changes hard to predict.
Jordan Thorniley will be hoping he’s done enough to start after replacing Rhys Williams at half-time during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Bristol City.
Elsewhere, Theo Corbeanu is also pushing for a spot in the starting XI after his second goal in as many games, while new signing Ian Poveda also comes into the picture.
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Lavery, Yates, Madine
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“They picked up a couple of injuries at the weekend and they’ve also had the addition of (Dom) Hyam as well,” Appleton said.
“It’s going to be difficult to predict what team they will play, because they’ve mixed it up a little bit in terms of going with a three and a four. That will be another one we have to try and guess what they will go with.
“They’re obviously going to want to bounce back because they’ll be frustrated to lose their last three after making such a fantastic start, because they’ve not been able to build on that.
“They will want to recover and you have to be mindful of that.”
Team news
Ian Poveda is available to make his Blackpool debut after joining on loan from Leeds United over the weekend.
The 22-year-old made 10 appearances with Blackburn Rovers last season, in a spell cut short by injury.
Elsewhere, Sonny Carey serves the second game of his two-match suspension while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.
As for Blackburn, Scott Wharton, Callum Brittain, Sammie Szmodics and Sam Galagher are all unavailable.
Ben Brereton-Diaz, like Josh Bowler, is expected to feature despite being heavily linked with a move away on transfer deadline day.
Match preview
Blackpool take on their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight (8pm kick-off).
Michael Appleton’s side are unbeaten in their last three and will be looking to continue that positive run in their second home game in just five days.
As for Blackburn, they’ve faltered a little in recent weeks after making an excellent start to the new season, winning their first three games.
But since then, they’ve lost their subsequent three fixtures without scoring a goal.
Matthew Donohue is the man with the whistle, while Shaun Hudson and Jonathan Hudson are on linesman duties. Bobby Madley will be the fourth official.
Donohue has refereed three games so far this season, handing out 11 yellow cards but no reds.
He took charge of four Blackpool games last season, the 1-1 draw against Hull City, the 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City, the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United and the 1-1 draw against tonight’s opponents Blackburn Rovers.
