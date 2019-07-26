Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers AS IT HAPPENED: Updates from pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road There's just a week to go until the start of the new season Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool play their one and only home friendly of the summer this afternoon as they welcome Championship side Blackburn Rovers to Bloomfield Road. Keep refreshing our live blog for team news and regular updates throughout the afternoon: Blackpool 0-2 Blackburn Rovers: Seasiders taste defeat in final pre-season friendly Rotherham boss confirms Millers are turning attention away from Blackpool's Curtis Tilt