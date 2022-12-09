Forced off through injury seconds after making a vital headed block. Luton then took the lead from the resulting corner.

Michael Appleton had hoped the World Cup break would give his side the opportunity to get four or five players back from injury.

However, Pool’s head coach - speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday - said the Seasiders are somehow in a worse position on the injury front now than they were before the break.

Appleton opted to keep his cards close to his chest though and didn’t reveal any names, other than stating six or seven players are likely to remain out until at least January.

We know the identity of four of those: Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson being three, while Jordan Thorniley is still feeling the effects of the concussion he suffered prior to the break.

But we’ll have to wait until the teams are named at 2pm to discover who else has picked up an injury.