Blackpool v Barnsley: Team news from League One clash at Bloomfield Road

Terry McPhillips has made two changes to his Blackpool side for today's League One clash against Barnsley.

Joe Dodoo misses out after twisting his ankle in Tuesday night's 3-2 FA Cup second round replay against Solihull Moors.

Callum Guy also drops down to the bench, with John O'Sullivan and Harry Pritchard the two to be handed starts.

Ollie Turton again misses out with a hamstring strain, while Steve Davies is brought onto the bench in the absence of both Dodoo and Mark Cullen.

Barnsley, who sit seventh and two points ahead of the Seasiders in the League One table, name former Pool player Brad Potts in their midfield.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt, Feeney, Bola, Spearing, Thompson, O'Sullivan, Pritchard, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Bunney, O'Connor, Nottingham, Guy, Delfouneso, Davies

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Cavare, Potts, Pinillos, Woodrow, Thiam, Mowatt, Moore

Subs: Greatorex, Dougall, Moncur, Jackson, Bahre, Brown, Adeboyejo

Referee: Anthony Backhouse