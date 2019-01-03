Blackpool v Arsenal: What time does FA Cup third round tie at Bloomfield Road kick off? What TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

Blackpool face Premier League giants Arsenal for the second time this season when they welcome the Gunners to Bloomfield Road this weekend in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders have reached the third round stage having beaten Exeter City and Solihull Moors, the latter coming after extra time of a replay.

Terry McPhillips' men have already faced Unai Emery's men this season, bravely losing 2-1 in their last-16 Carabao Cup clash at the Emirates back in October.

The Gunners went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith Rowe goals, yet struggled after being reduced to 10 men after Matteo Guendouzi was shown a second yellow card.

Paudie O’Connor pulled one back for the Seasiders but the centre back was then sent off himself and Arsenal were forced to hold on with a man less to advance to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by North London rivals Tottenham.

When does the game kick off?

The third round tie takes place at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, December 5 at the later time of 5.30pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, the fixture will be televised live on BT Sport. The tie will be available on BT Sport 2 and on BT Sport 4K UHD and online and on the BT Sport app. Both of Blackpool's second round ties against Solihull were also televised, the original clash aired by BBC Two, while the replay was also shown by BT Sport.

What are the odds?

Blackpool: 12/1

Draw: 11/2

Arsenal: 1/5

All odds correct with bet365 at time of writing.