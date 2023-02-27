Blackpool v Accrington Stanley: Live updates from top-of-the-table Central League clash
Blackpool’s development squad can return to the summit of the Central League with a win against title rivals Accrington Stanley this afternoon.
Stephen Dobbie’s side return to action at 2pm at the home of Bamber Bridge.
First-teamers Lewis Fiorini and Beryly Lubala are among those expected to feature.
Follow our live blog below for regular updates...
First-team boss Mick McCarthy confirmed to The Gazette on Saturday that Lewis Fiorini will be involved today.
It comes after the midfielder was left out of his squad for the second game running for the 3-1 defeat to Reading.
The Manchester City loanee made his return from a six-month absence by starting against Stoke City last week, only to be brought off at half-time.
Fiorini is said to be fine and is still available, but is just in need of match sharpness before he’s regularly considered for starts.
“Lewis trained today,” McCarthy explained after Saturday’s game.
“He had 45 minutes so to come back and play 90 minutes in the Championship, it’s not enough.
“He trained today, he will be training on Monday and then he’ll be playing in the development squad on Tuesday - hopefully for 90 minutes - and then he’ll be in a better place to start a game and finish a game.”
Beryly Lubala, meanwhile, took to Twitter on Monday evening to confirm he will also be involved.
Stephen Dobbie’s side return to action this afternoon with a Central League encounter against title rivals Accrington Stanley.
It’s Stanley that currently lead the way on 16 points from eight games, having yet to be beaten so far this season.
Blackpool sit two points behind in second, knowing a victory will see them leapfrog their opponents back to the summit.
The game kicks off at 2pm at the home of Bamber Bridge, with supporters free to attend.