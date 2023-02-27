Blackpool v Accrington Stanley: Live updates from top-of-the-table Central League clash

Fiorini needs to step up his match fitness before he's considered for the first-team on a regular basis

First-team boss Mick McCarthy confirmed to The Gazette on Saturday that Lewis Fiorini will be involved today.

It comes after the midfielder was left out of his squad for the second game running for the 3-1 defeat to Reading.

The Manchester City loanee made his return from a six-month absence by starting against Stoke City last week, only to be brought off at half-time.

Fiorini is said to be fine and is still available, but is just in need of match sharpness before he’s regularly considered for starts.

“Lewis trained today,” McCarthy explained after Saturday’s game.

“He had 45 minutes so to come back and play 90 minutes in the Championship, it’s not enough.

“He trained today, he will be training on Monday and then he’ll be playing in the development squad on Tuesday - hopefully for 90 minutes - and then he’ll be in a better place to start a game and finish a game.”