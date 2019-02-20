Blackpool unbeaten run still not good enough for boss Terry McPhillips

Blackpool might be on an impressive unbeaten run but that hasn’t stopped Terry McPhillips demanding even more from his players.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic made it seven games without defeat for McPhillips’ men in League One.

It also capped off a good week as Pool followed their home win over Walsall with hard-earned draws on the road at promotion-chasing Sunderland and Charlton.

But while manager McPhillips is happy with his side’s progress, he wants the Seasiders to pick up more wins.

He said: “It’s a great run but four of those unbeaten games are draws, so we need to get more wins now.

“We certainly need to back it up on Saturday against Oxford, keep the run going and win a few more and, then we’ll see where it takes us.”

Last night’s five matches made no difference to Pool’s position – they remain eighth and five points adrift of the play-off places.

The clean sheet at The Valley was Blackpool’s 16th of the season in the league – the most in any of England’s top four divisions.

McPhillips is unsurprisingly delighted with his side’s defensive qualities but wants to see more at the other end of the pitch.

He added: “Charlton came out and threw the kitchen sink at us second half, as you’d expect, but we rose to the challenge with our attitude and application.

“Our centre-halves were both on yellow cards but were still putting their bodies on the line and blocking shots left, right and centre.

“The goalkeeper has kept another clean sheet, which is 18 now for us and 16 of them coming in the league.

“We’ve just got to do a bit better at the top end now. When you’re on top you’ve got to score.

“We changed our shape to match up Charlton’s diamond. First half it worked well – they probably never expected us to do that.

“They changed second half, so credit to our lads. They were on top, so I thought we should change it as well.

“For all the attacks they had second half, I still thought we looked a threat on the counter and we worried them.

“There was Armand Gnanduillet’s one over the bar and for me Curtis Tilt’s was a plain penalty but we don’t seem to get them. Blackpool don’t get them.

“We had a blatant penalty at Rochdale for assault from the goalkeeper on Armand. We had a blatant penalty at Sunderland on Tuesday and this one.

“I can half-see why he hasn’t given it but the referees haven’t done us any favours, have they?

“He didn’t want to yellow-card any of their players either.”

Lynch - 7 - On the receiving end of a contentious penalty call, but was on form to deny the Hawks throughout the night.