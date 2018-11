Blackpool U18s will travel to North Lincolnshire to face Scunthorpe United in the second round of the FA Youth Cup.

The tie will be played at Glanford Park on Tuesday, November 6 (7pm kick off).

The young Seasiders eased into the second round with a 4-0 win against Guiseley at Bloomfield Road on Monday.

Striker Ewan Bange was at the double while further goals also came from Will Avon and Nathan Shaw.