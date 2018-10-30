Blackpool U18s ease into second round of FA Youth Cup

Blackpool U18s eased into the second round of the FA Youth Cup with a 4-0 win against Guiseley.

Striker Ewan Bange was at the double while further goals also came from Will Avon and Nathan Shaw.

Two goals in either half rounded off a dominant display by Blackpool to give Danny Ventre his first win as new boss.

The first goal of the game came from Bange, who slotted home a right-footed effort after being set up by Tom Williams.

Moments later, and after a few half chances, Bange was on the scoresheet again. Sean Graham crossed from the byline towards Bange who headed powerfully past the keeper.

Blackpool, who reached the semi-final of the competition last season, then went looking for a third.

But they had to wait until after half time to get it, as a short corner was played to Nathan Shaw whose cross found its way to defender Will Avon, who nodded home from six yards out.

A better second-half performance presented Guiseley with more chances, but Blackpool held firm to claim a clean sheet.

Off the bench came Sky Sinclair, son of former Blackpool player Trevor, and he went close with a low shot that dragged just wide.

But a fourth soon followed from Shaw, who managed to scramble home after Guiseley had failed to clear their lines.

Blackpool: Simson, Williams, Winstanley, Maddox, Avon, Smith (Liptrott), Graham (Sinclair), Shaw, Bange (Ravenscroft), Jaaskelainen, McGladdery

Unused subs: Turner, Kellett