Blackpool’s Championship clash with Preston North End has been moved because of a Conservative Party conference.
The fixture was scheduled for March 19 but has been moved to April 5 due to the Conservatives’ Spring Conference concluding in Blackpool.
The new date coincides with the centenary of the birth of Sir Tom Finney.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. West Brom target allowed to leave
West Brom have recently been linked with Brentford striker Marcus Forss and it has now been reported that the 22-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan. Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Fulham are among the clubs also interested. (Football League World)
Photo: Alex Burstow
2. Dortmund join race for Manchester United starlet
Borussia Dortmund have joined Derby County in the race to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United. The 19-year-old has made one appearance in the Champions League this season. (Football League World)
Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Middlesbrough join race for Burnley defender
Middlesbrough are battling Sunderland and Hull City for Burnley defender Anthony Glennon. The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Barrow. (Football Insider)
Photo: Cameron Smith
4. Coventry star linked with Bolton Wanderers
Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley has been linked with three League One clubs - Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town. The 24-year-old hasn't played a single league game so far this season. (CoventryLive)
Photo: James Williamson - AMA